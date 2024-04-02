Tori Spelling is seeking spousal support from Dean McDermott — who had a career change in recent years.

Per his Instagram bio, McDermott, 57 considers himself a “Dad of 7, Actor, Comedian, Chef👨‍🍳, Alcohol and Drug counselor and Breathwork Specialist.”

McDermott recently opened up about his path to sobriety, which inspired him to pursue a career as a drug and alcohol counselor after his own experience.

“I work in recovery today because of my experience, in treatment and sober living,” he told Page Six in March. “I’m an alcohol and drug counselor, and I work with other treatment centers. I work with alcoholics and addicts and help them find the path, that I found and the one that I’m on now. It’s incredibly rewarding.”

Despite being initially hesitant to try breathwork, McDermott said it’s “changed his life” since the “very first session” he had. “I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know what that is.’ It sounds a little artsy fartsy. But I made a deal, I’m all in, so I’ll give it a try,” McDermott said, adding that he “fell in love with it.”

McDermott, who’s previously starred in films and series like 2003’s Open Range and 1994’s Due South, noted that he’s not ruling out a return to acting.

“I’m fortunate I got to discover a gift I have,” he said. “I have a gift to help people in this capacity as well as my gift for acting. I’m very fortunate that I have two gifts and two passions that I get to pursue in my life. So I’ll continue with the drug and alcohol rehabilitation and acting. I never left.”

Aside from his acting endeavors, McDermott has also dabbled in cooking. He’s the season 2 winner of Rachael vs Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off and was the host of Chopped Canada.

While McDermott proudly listed his skillset on his Instagram bio, he previously had a nod to his personal life with Spelling, 50. Eagle-eyed users noticed that he recently cut the first line of his bio, “Married to the love of my life @torispelling ❤️.”

Spelling officially filed for divorce from McDermott in March nine months after they separated. The pair share kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. He’s also a father of son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling noted that McDermott was at “work” when she called him on-air on her new podcast to inform him that she had filed the paperwork.

“I hate to do this to you while you’re in the middle of you’re going to work and everything. They’ve done it,” Spelling told McDermott, referring to the divorce filing. “It’s just the formality. It’s like a one sheet you check off and next you’ll have to sign it. You have a lawyer? Wait, it’s going to be spun what way, that I had enough of you? What do you mean?”

Days later, McDermott broke his silence in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, saying, “Tori and I are good.”