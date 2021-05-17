They finally got the gold! Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes took home the award for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, May 16.

After the (both IRL and onscreen!) couple accepted the award, they kept the tradition alive by locking lips.

“Oh my gosh. Thank you, MTV. Thank you to the fans for supporting the show,” Stokes, 28, said. As he kept going with his acceptance speech, his girlfriend, 23, cut him off with a smooch.

The couple met while filming Outer Banks in 2019. The series debuted on Netflix in April 2020, and the duo confirmed they are a couple in June 2020.

“The biggest thing for me is being even more proud of her work now as her partner and watching her grow as an actress and watching her grow as a person through this,” the Tell Me Your Secrets actor told Us Weekly in February. “I think there’s always this element of [asking] ‘How can we make it not about Maddie and Chase? How do we make it about [our characters] Sarah Cameron and John B?’ So that’s been fun to sort of find the ebbs and flows of the characters and give it that birth, vs it being everybody looking at us for who we are as a couple outside of work. We’ve put in a lot of work. I think we’re really excited for people to see the development of not just our characters, but everybody. This entire cast has just put in an immense amount of work.”

The couple walked the red carpet with members of the Outer Banks cast including Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey.

This year’s nominees also included Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison (Never Have I Ever) and Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

While Page, 31, and Dynevor, 26, didn’t win the joint award, Page took home the Breakthrough Performance golden popcorn trophy for his role.

Bridgerton first swept the world when it was released on Netflix in December 2020. The show, which has since been renewed through season 4, counts celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore as fans.

When news broke that the For the People alum wouldn’t be returning to the series for season 2, fans were distraught. The response was so dramatic that the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, was surprised that people cared so much.

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Rhimes, 51, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, May 12. “I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving.”

While Dynevor hasn’t publicly commented on her onscreen beau’s departure from the series, the pair’s chemistry will certainly be missed.

After binging the series, the U.K. native’s Younger costar Nico Tortorella shared his thoughts with the actress regarding her highly-talked about sex scenes.

“It’s funny, I was in my house in Virginia and I was watching the sex marathon that Phoebe brought to life and I was texting her, ‘I’m literally blushing watching this show right now,” he told Us Weekly in April. “She’s such an incredible actor. She’s an amazing person. She deserves the world.”

Because the series was so dependent on its romance scenes, Netflix hired an intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, to make sure cast members were comfortable.

“When you’re treating the intimacy scenes in the same way that you are treating the stunt rehearsals, as you are treating the dance rehearsals, it takes the awkwardness and the fear out of them because it’s just another scene at that point,” Talbot told London’s The Times in February.