Popcorn party! The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards are highlighting so many stars that it will take place on both Sunday, May 16, and Monday, May 17.
Leslie Jones is sure to bring the laughs as the show’s host during Sunday’s presentation, which takes place at the Palladium in Los Angeles. The awards range from Best Movie and Best TV Show to Best Kiss and Best Hero.
MTV announced the nominees one month prior, with WandaVision taking the lead with five nods, including Best Show and Best Performance in a Show for Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. Bridgerton, Emily in Paris and The Boys also cleaned up nicely with multiple nominations each.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm earned three nominations, topping the film categories, while Judas and the Black Messiah came in with two total nods. Promising Young Woman, Soul and To All the Boys: Always and Forever rounded out the Best Movie category.
Earlier this month, the network revealed that Scarlett Johansson will be taking home the Generation Award during Sunday’s show, celebrating her work in the entertainment industry over the past two-plus decades. Sacha Baron Cohen will also receive a special trophy, the Comedic Genius Award, on Sunday for his years of comedy and success in the film industry.
Who will take home the coveted golden popcorn statue for Best Kiss, however? It remains to be seen. As the one of the most talked about categories in MTV Movie & TV Awards’ history, this year’s nominees are all worthy of a standing ovation for their smooching skills.
Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are strong contenders. They will have stiff competition against real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline from Outer Banks.
Whoever wins the trophy on Sunday will be joining a group of iconic Best Kiss recipients, including Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams for The Notebook and Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar for Cruel Intentions. Blair, 48, and Gellar, 44, also received the Legendary Lip Lock award in 2020 for the same movie kiss.
Scroll down to see all of the nominees and winners from the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Scripted show — and come back during the broadcast to find out who won!
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid, The Boys
Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris, WandaVision
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison, Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre, Bad Trip
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash, The Boys
Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
Final Funhouse Fight, Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight, Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront, The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf, Zack Snyder’s Justice League
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown, Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti, Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn, Freaky
BEST DUO
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park, Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The first-ever MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted will air Monday, May 17. Host Nikki Glaser will highlight the best and most noteworthy moments in reality TV from the past year.Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!