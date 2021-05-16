Popcorn party! The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards are highlighting so many stars that it will take place on both Sunday, May 16, and Monday, May 17.

Leslie Jones is sure to bring the laughs as the show’s host during Sunday’s presentation, which takes place at the Palladium in Los Angeles. The awards range from Best Movie and Best TV Show to Best Kiss and Best Hero.

MTV announced the nominees one month prior, with WandaVision taking the lead with five nods, including Best Show and Best Performance in a Show for Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. Bridgerton, Emily in Paris and The Boys also cleaned up nicely with multiple nominations each.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm earned three nominations, topping the film categories, while Judas and the Black Messiah came in with two total nods. Promising Young Woman, Soul and To All the Boys: Always and Forever rounded out the Best Movie category.

Earlier this month, the network revealed that Scarlett Johansson will be taking home the Generation Award during Sunday’s show, celebrating her work in the entertainment industry over the past two-plus decades. Sacha Baron Cohen will also receive a special trophy, the Comedic Genius Award, on Sunday for his years of comedy and success in the film industry.

Who will take home the coveted golden popcorn statue for Best Kiss, however? It remains to be seen. As the one of the most talked about categories in MTV Movie & TV Awards’ history, this year’s nominees are all worthy of a standing ovation for their smooching skills.

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are strong contenders. They will have stiff competition against real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline from Outer Banks.

Whoever wins the trophy on Sunday will be joining a group of iconic Best Kiss recipients, including Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams for The Notebook and Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar for Cruel Intentions. Blair, 48, and Gellar, 44, also received the Legendary Lip Lock award in 2020 for the same movie kiss.

Scroll down to see all of the nominees and winners from the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Scripted show — and come back during the broadcast to find out who won!

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid, The Boys

Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris, WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison, Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre, Bad Trip

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash, The Boys

Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park, Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Final Funhouse Fight, Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight, Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront, The Boys

Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf, Zack Snyder’s Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown, Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti, Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn, Freaky

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park, Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The first-ever MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted will air Monday, May 17. Host Nikki Glaser will highlight the best and most noteworthy moments in reality TV from the past year.