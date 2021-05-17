Pogues for life. Outer Banks‘ Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey reunited at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, and looked better than ever.

The group, who just wrapped filming season 2 of the Netflix hit, couldn’t help but goof around on the carpet at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

While the cast is presenting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Stokes, 28, and Cline, 23, are also nominated for Best Kiss. The pair met while filming the first season of the Netflix drama, which debuted in summer 2020. Stokes and Cline portray John B. and Sarah Cameron, respectively, and confirmed it wasn’t only their characters who were romantically involved in June.

In February 2021, the Lost Island actor opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about exactly when the sparks began to fly.

“At that point in time, we were so anxious about the show and so nervous about constantly screwing up. I think we were all under this sort of strange umbrella of, like, ‘Dear God, we got an opportunity. Let’s not screw it up!’ So, it was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped,” Stokes said at the time of connecting on set. “It wasn’t until after that — until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

He also raved about how “proud” he is of the Day by Day alum and how incredible of an actor she is.

“I think there’s always this element of [asking] ‘How can we make it not about Maddie and Chase? How do we make it about Sarah Cameron and John B?’ So that’s been fun to sort of find the ebbs and flows of the characters and give it that birth, vs it being everybody looking at us for who we are as a couple outside of work,” the former Tell Me Your Secrets star said at the time. “We’ve put in a lot of work. I think we’re really excited for people to see the development of not just our characters, but everybody. This entire cast has just put in an immense amount of work.”

Two days before the award show, Netflix revealed first look photos at season 2 of Outer Banks — set to premiere this summer — including the couple’s characters seemingly on the run.

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before,” executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement on May 14. “We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season 1 — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more photos of the group at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.