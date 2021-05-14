The Pogues are at it again! Netflix released a first look at season 2 of Outer Banks on Friday, May 14, and it seems like things will get even more dramatic when the show returns in the summer, if that’s possible.

The pics show John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) sharing a sweet moment on the beach and then running from someone. The couple left North Carolina for The Bahamas at the end of season 1 after they discovered Sarah’s dad, Ward (Charles Esten), took the gold he stole out of the country.

In another shot, Sarah’s family looks somber as they attend a funeral. Her brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey), seems particularly peeved.

Kiara (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) hop over a fence in one pic, while the duo and their pal Pope (Jonathan Daviss) return to school sans John B in another photo.

John B and Sarah get “in over their heads” in The Bahamas as “the stakes for Kiara, Pope and JJ rapidly escalate at home,” according to a description for season 2. “The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a newfound secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?”

The description also teases “new friends,” “new foes” and the Pogues doing “all they can to make it out alive.”

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before,” executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement. “We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season 1 — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Stokes, 28, opened up in February about returning to set with Cline, 23, now that they are dating in real life and on screen, noting that they have a “great ability” to separate their personal and professional lives.

“The biggest thing for me is being even more proud of her work now as her partner and watching her grow as an actress and watching her grow as a person through this,” the actor exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I think there’s always this element of [asking] ‘How can we make it not about Maddie and Chase? How do we make it about Sarah Cameron and John B?’ So that’s been fun to sort of find the ebbs and flows of the characters and give it that birth, versus it being everybody looking at us for who we are as a couple outside of work. We’ve put in a lot of work. I think we’re really excited for people to see the development of not just our characters, but everybody. This entire cast has just put in an immense amount of work.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from season 2 of Outer Banks.