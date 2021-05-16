Red Carpet

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Fun, funky and fabulous were the name of the game at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards! From dazzling dresses and blinged-out gowns to menswear-inspired jumpsuits, all the stars hit it out of the park with their red carpet fashion. 

The Sunday, May 16, event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, brought together the biggest names from pop culture, from Addison Rae to Anya Taylor-Joy. 

And given that on-screen fashion was so fabulous this year (lookin’ at you, Bridgerton), it should come as no surprise that the IRL style was equally as amazing. These stars came dressed to impress! 

From the Bachelor’s Rachel Lindsay’s white suit to Outer Banks’ Madison’s Bailey’s Versace multi-patterned skirt, the 29th annual awards show, which was hosted by Leslie Jones, served up some of the most memorable fashion moments this year!  

To see all the looks straight from the red carpet and your favorite celebs dressed in couture, keep scrolling! 

 

