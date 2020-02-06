The 2020 Academy Awards are coming! But before there was Oscar, there were many, many events in the lives of nominees, including Scarlett Johansson. And you can’t believe your eyes when you see pictures from past red carpets!

ScarJo has been a redhead, a blonde, a brunette… and worn every lipstick shade under the sun. But it’s not just the hair and makeup choices that are fascinating; you can practically feel the vibe she was feeling during a particular moment in her life when you take a walk down glam memory lane!

The 35-year-old star has been acting since she was a child, first appearing in North in 1994, and then The Horse Whisperer in 1998. But it was her turn in 2003’s Lost in Translation that made people take notice of the stunning ingenue. For that role, she sported auburn locks with bangs as a young married woman trying to find herself.

Through the years, she went through a punk rock phase wearing a choppy shag, dyed her hair bottle blonde, hopped over to the dark side as a brunette and even channeled a neo-modern Marilyn Monroe.

The New York City native (and mom!) has evolved to become the highest paid actress in Hollywood and is nominated for two Oscars this year, for best supporting actress in Jojo Rabbit and for best actress for her role in Marriage Story. It’s no wonder her current look is decidedly elegant… and more radiant than ever.

Keep scrolling to see Scarlett Johansson’s jaw-dropping red carpet beauty evolution!