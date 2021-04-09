Although Nico Tortorella has had some pretty steamy scenes on Younger, they aren’t exactly on the same level as those in Bridgerton. So, it’s safe to say the actor, 32, was shocked to see their costar Phoebe Dynevor‘s risque moments on the Netflix series.

“I actually didn’t watch Bridgerton until after we wrapped the season,” Tortorella told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the final season of Younger. “It’s funny, I was in my house in Virginia and I was watching the sex marathon that Phoebe brought to life and I was texting her, ‘I’m literally blushing watching this show right now. Like, you’re my wife or my baby mama in another alternate universe, and now I’m watching this happen!'”

On the show, Tortorella’s Josh married Dynevor’s Clare during the show’s season 4 finale so that she could get a green card. Though the characters are not in a relationship, they do coparent daughter Gemma.

In real life, the Walking Dead: World Beyond star couldn’t be happier for their costar’s success.

“She deserves everything,” they told Us. “She’s such an incredible actor. She’s an amazing person. She deserves the world.”

Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in December and quickly became one of the streaming service’s most popular series. The first season followed Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton as she fell in love with Regé-Jean Page‘s Simon Basset. The pair engaged in many sex scenes during the episodes — something that the actress, 25, was actually very proud of.

“In a lot of the Regency stuff we’ve seen in the past, we see a very composed woman,” she told Glamour magazine in January. “There’s not much sexuality there. It’s very much the male gaze. I wanted to make [my character] feel modern and have sexual desires, as women do, and have a lot going on that isn’t surface level.”

Despite the initial awkwardness before filming the intimate moments on camera, the most difficult sex scene to film was actually the solo one, the Nature of Daylight star said.

“I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical. But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it,” she shared with the magazine. “I always get back to the fact that [our intimacy coach] Lizzy [Talbot] was on set for that scene. If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward. I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different, he could speak to her first. I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man.”

Younger‘s final season debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 15.