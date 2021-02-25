Everything to Know About the Final Season of ‘Younger’

The end of the road. Younger is gearing up to return for its seventh season — and sadly, it will serve as the critically-acclaimed dramedy’s final bow.

Younger, based on author Pamela Redmond Satran’s 2005 novel of the same name, has garnered warm praise ever since it premiered on TV Land in March 2015. The series — created by Darren Star, who is the man behind Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sex and the City — follows 40-year-old Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) as she struggles to reenter the workforce and ends up lying about her age to score a job at Empirical Press.

Hilary Duff (Kelsey Peters), Nico Tortorella (Josh Mason), Peter Hermann (Charles Brooks), Debi Mazar (Maggie Amato), Miriam Shor (Diana Trout), Molly Bernard (Lauren Heller) and Charles Michael Davis (Zane Anders) also star on the series.

“It really has been one of the best jobs I’ve ever had, and that’s because of the people that I get to work with,” Foster told StyleCaster in October 2020. “It’s really a special group of people.”

ViacomCBS announced the end of Younger in February 2021.

“Our fans have been so loyal and so passionate, it’s really exciting to be able to finally reveal what’s in store for these characters they’ve been rooting for all along,” Foster said while introducing the season’s first teaser clip in February 2021 alongside the show’s creator. “We’re bringing all the emotion, all the laughs and all the drama that has defined Younger and made it the success that it is.”

Star, for his part, added, “We’re looking forward to taking fans on one last roller-coaster ride this season.”

Though Younger is coming to a close, Tortorella spoke to Digital Spy in September 2020 about the possibility of the show continuing on after it eventually wraps.

“I just feel like television, in general, is evolving in ways that we don’t even understand quite yet. So, who knows what’s going to happen moving forward? I don’t think the universe of Younger is dead, but potentially this specific storyline is,” they said at the time. “And I’d love nothing more than to continue on with that series. It’s been a job that’s put me on the map. It’s been my family for so long. And I would love to continue on it in any way that I can.”

Scroll down to discover everything you need to know about the seventh and final season of Younger: