Keep the drama coming! Miriam Shor pulls double duty on the Wednesday, July 10, episode of Younger, both starring as Diana Trout but also directing the fourth episode of season 6 — her second time doing so.

“It was a blast. It’s super exciting. Plus, it’s a huge finish for my character this season, and that’s all I can say,” Shor, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the WrapWomen 2019 Power Women Breakfast in New York on Tuesday, July 9. “I loved [directing] and I want to do it again. I feel like I discovered something about myself as an artist in my 40s and that’s kind of great.”

Ahead of the season’s debut, the actress opened up to Us at the press junket for the series, explaining that she found a new respect for her cast, which includes Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann.

“I was already in love with everybody on my cast and the crew, and then the support and the love, getting to work with them, getting to see them on screen … I, of course,value them as actors anyway from working with them, but watching them from the perspective of directing, I’m just floored by how great everybody is,” the Americans alum revealed to Us.

Hermann, who plays Charles Brooks in the comedy-drama, was also beyond impressed with his costar. “She knows how to talk to actors, runs a great set, it was so intuitive,” the Blue Bloods star, 51, told Us. “It was so first-rate and top-notch.”

As for the episodes to come, expect the unexpected — and a surprise ending,noted Shor: “This season ends in a bit of a cliffhanger.”

Younger airs on TVLand Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

