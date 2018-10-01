Keeping him on his toes! Bachelor in Paradise’s Kendall Long is making sure her boyfriend, Joe Amabile, practices for his Dancing With the Stars performances.

The taxidermist, 27, checked in on Amabile, 31, while he rehearsed with partner Jenna Johnson in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “He’s got to work 24/7, nonstop, so I’m calling for backup,” Johnson, 24, explains before Long walks through the doors. “We could use all the help we can get. Joe has promised me that he’s gonna work extra hard and that he’s gonna double-time at home.”

Long cozies up to her beau and tells Johnson, “I will definitely make sure to practice with him. We’ve already kind of tried a little bit.”

The professional ballroom dancer smiles in agreement. “Alright, Kendall,” she says. “Let’s turn Joe into a dancer.”

Us exclusively caught up with the grocery store owner and Johnson before they kicked off season 27 of the ABC competition series. “[Rehearsals] get sweaty, they get a little frustrating sometimes, but for the most part, he’s working so hard and I love that,” Johnson raved. The Bachelorette alum added that Long will be cheering him on throughout the experience: “[Things are going] good. Unless she doesn’t show up in the audience. Then we’re gonna have a problem!”

Amabile and Long fell for each other on BIP season 5. Although the duo split during their stay in Puerto Vallarta, they reconciled shortly after.

Long, who previously competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season, previously gushed over her beau during an exclusive interview with Us. “I feel like one thing with Joe is that he’s just very honest and genuine and puts it all out there with who he is,” she told Us last month. “He doesn’t really hold back. That was the one thing that I really appreciated here on Paradise. I just cracked up so hard.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

