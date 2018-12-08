Total Bellas to total single girl. Nikki Bella is ready to experience “a real single life” following her split from John Cena earlier this year.

“I haven’t been able to really enjoy the single life properly,” the Total Bellas star, 35, told Us exclusively at Jingle Ball 2018 in New York City on Friday, December 7. “It’s hard being a single girl. Over the holidays, I’m really looking forward to wandering into some bars and being a single girl.”

She added, “I’m looking forward to touching home base and being able to live a real single life vs. just being out on the road and single.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the reality star and the Blockers actor, 41, called off their engagement in April 2018, ending their six-year relationship.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The professional wrestlers attempted to reconcile, but ultimately called it quits for good in July.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Nikki explained in a statement to Us. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

