Amicable exes! Nikki Bella and John Cena are on good terms after ending their engagement.

“I think John and I will always be good friends,” Bella, 43, exclusively revealed during Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers bash on Wednesday, September 12. “We just have such a great relationship.”

Bella, who was with Cena for six years before the professional wrestlers called it quits in April, is still adapting to her newfound single status. “It’s kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it’s been a lot of fun,” she dished. “I’ve just been busy working and I just love everything that [my sister Brie Bella] and I are up to. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

But the Total Bellas star isn’t exactly ready to move on from the Blockers actor, 41, and hasn’t started seeing other people yet. “Gosh, I’m pretty lame. Usually the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice,” she teased. “They’re very satisfying.”

Although Bella and Cena tried to repair their romance since breaking up, the duo split for good in July. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Bella said in a statement to Us at the time. “I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Days later, the Trainwreck actor shared a cryptic message via Twitter. “Learn to trust people, good and bad can come of this, but the more you trust the more you get to know people for who they really are,” he wrote.

Bella and Cena got engaged at 2017’s Wrestelmania 33, five years after they started dating. Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012, while the Total Divas personality was married to her high school sweetheart who she never publicly identified.

