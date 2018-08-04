John Cena Tweets ‘Trust Is a Powerful Thing’ After Nikki Bella Split

John Cena tweeted about trust just days after Nikki Bella confirmed that they had broken up for good, ending a rocky six-year relationship.

“Trust is a powerful thing,” the WWE champion, 41, tweeted on Friday, August 3. “‘Don’t trust anyone’ closes the door on the experience of life. Learn to trust people, good and bad can come of this, but the more you trust, the more you get to know people for who they really are.”

His cryptic message came just three days after the Total Bellas star, 34, confirmed that they were going their separate ways, three months after canceling their wedding.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Bella told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, July 31. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

The decision to pull the plug on their relationship came after a heartbreaking few months for the couple, who got engaged at Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017.

In April this year they told Us exclusively that they had ended their engagement, only to reconcile the following month. But at the end of July, reports surfaced that they had broken up for good after Bella said in a Youtube video that she and Cena were “just friends.”

Their relationship highs and lows, which included heartfelt talks about whether or not to have children, were chronicled on E!’s Total Bellas. The current season culminated in the couple calling off their wedding on the finale, which aired on Sunday, July 29.

“I feel like I’ve ruined everyone’s fairytale,” Bella said through tears during the episode. “My heart hurts so bad.”

