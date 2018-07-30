A positive mentality. John Cena is looking to the future with hope following reports that he and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella have broken up for good.

“If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret,” Cena, 41, tweeted on Monday, July 30, hours after TMZ reported that he and Bella, 34, grew apart and are not getting back together.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the Blockers actor and the Total Bellas star ended their engagement after six years together. The pair told Us in an exclusive statement that they “continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another.” In June, their rep told Us that they were “working on their relationship” and “taking it day by day,” but Nikki said in a YouTube video earlier this month that she and Cena are “just friends.”

They chronicled their relationship highs and lows during the E! series’ third season and called off their wedding on the finale, which aired on Sunday, July 29.

“I feel like I’ve ruined everyone’s fairytale,” Bella tearfully said during the episode. “My heart hurts so bad.”

Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, tweeted a similar sentiment shortly after the episode aired. “I hate seeing my sister’s fairytale end. Break ups are hard but John always says the sun ill still shine tomorrow. He’s right, it will,” she wrote. “Tomorrow starts a new day, new life and happiness to come. Love you #BellaArmy and thank you for joining us on our journey of life #TotalBellas.”

Shortly before the finale, Bella told TMZ on Thursday, July 26, that she is house-hunting in La Jolla, California, and may be moving out of the home she shared with Cena. Nonetheless, the WWE superstar noted that she still has “some fire” with the Trainwreck actor and she stills “love[s] him a lot.”

