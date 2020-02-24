Totally twinning! Pregnant Nikki Bella and Brie Bella compared their baby bumps in little black dresses.

“Today I am 18 weeks,” Brie, 36, said on her Monday, February 24, Instagram Story as she showed all angles of her budding belly. “Look at this bump. Nicole, what are you?”

When Nikki said she was “16 and a half” weeks pregnant, her sister asked to compare bumps. While Brie’s thought hers looked “bigger,” Nikki pointed out, “It’s not a competition.”

“I know, and this is my second,” Brie said. “We’re almost twinning.”

Nikki cradled her budding belly, adding, “My bump is about to beat my boobies.”

The Total Bellas stars announced last month that they are both pregnant. Brie is expecting her and husband Daniel Bryan’s second child, while this will be Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s first arrival.

The former professional wrestlers found out earlier this month that they conceived their little ones in the same location. “This is how I got pregnant,” Nikki explained during a February episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]. … They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Chigvintsev and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.’ … I love it because it happened at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys.”

Brie revealed that she and the Washington native, 38, conceived baby No. 2 in the same place, asking Nikki, “Should we have our babies at my house too?”

Her sister replied, “So gross. No. Sick.”

Brie and Bryan tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Birdie, three years later. As for Nikki, she and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, got engaged in November 2019.