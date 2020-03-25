Shaking things up! Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, joined in on the TikTok video craze — and hilariously switched clothes.

“Mom and dad flipping that switch 💋,” Bella, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, alongside a video of herself and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, swapping clothes.

The former WWE wrestler starts out in her iconic red uniform — red hat, crop top and booty shorts — while putting on her lipstick in the bathroom mirror as the Russian ballroom dancer rocks a flannel button-up in the background.

When they swap, to Drake’s “Flip the Switch,” Chigvintsev is the one wearing the booty shorts, holding the lip pencil and wearing a fake black wig to mimic his fiancée’s long locks.

The couple did another clothing shakeup on Tuesday, which the professional dancer shared via his Instagram account.

“All three of us did this challenge 😉🤰🏻 @thenikkibella #fliptheswitch #fliptheswitchchallenge,” the Russia native wrote alongside a second video of the pair.

In the clip, the duo included their future child by having Chigvintsev not only put on Bella’s workout top and leggings, but he also added a huge fake baby bump to perfectly resemble his love.

The lovebirds announced in January that they are expecting their first child together.

Chigvintsev’s DWTS family showed their excitement over the news via social media with Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and more wishing them and their growing family well.

Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant — announcing her news in a joint reveal with Nikki — and they are due less than two weeks apart.

Brie, also 36, and her husband, Daniel Bryan, already share 2-year-old daughter Birdie.

Ahead of their baby announcement, Nikki shared on January 3 that the duo are engaged, revealing that her man had proposed in November while they were traveling in France.