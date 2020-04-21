Getting her groove on! Pregnant Nikki Bella danced with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, in a fun TikTok video.

“Nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you!” the Total Bellas star, 36, captioned the Monday, April 20, social media upload. “Lol. Feel like I’m moving my mouth like Mykenna [Dorn] from The Bachelor lol. I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn’t get it right!! Lol.”

In the footage, the reality star wore a white crop top and a matching skirt while dancing to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage.”

“Hahaha!!! Amazing!!” the California native’s twin sister, Brie Bella, commented, while Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Haha love this babe.”

Nikki announced in January that she and Chigvintsev, 37, are expecting their first child together — and the little one is due within weeks of Brie and husband Daniel Bryan’s second baby.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Earlier this month, Brie told Us Weekly exclusively that she and her sister have experienced the “exact same symptoms” during their pregnancies.

“We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with [my daughter], Birdie ever,” she explained to Us. “[Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Their second trimesters, though, are going “great.” Nikki told Us at the time: “I was not expecting that hangover feeling everyday and that it would never go away. I was like, ‘This pregnancy, is this going to be my whole nine months?’ Thank God it’s gotten better, but I still get days. I can always tell when my baby has a big growth spurt because I just am dead, like, out of it. It’s crazy.”