Bump update! Pregnant Nikki Bella put her baby bump — and her abs — on display in a topless mirror selfie.

“It’s crazy because a day after workouts, abs really pop out in the morning,” the Total Bellas star, 36, captioned her Wednesday, March 4, Instagram Story photo. “But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I cannot believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously, [my] boobs have gotten huge.”

In the social media upload, the former professional wrestler covered her chest with one arm. The reality turned to the side for a shot of her bump in a second selfie, writing, “There is my love. 18 weeks tomorrow.”

The California native’s pregnancy symptoms are “killing” her so far, Nikki went on to say. “Look at all my grays, can you see them?” the Dancing With the Stars alum asked her followers. “I know you can get your hair dyed when you’re pregnant, but do you see this? I feel like I’m losing my hair. I’m freaking out. That’s bad. I maybe need to dye my hair now. … Look at all the brown marks I’m getting on my upper lip with hormones. I kind of would get this in the summertime but now being pregnant and going hiking, even when I use sunscreen … I’m more sensitive. All for you my love. All for you.”

The Incomparable author and her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced in January that they are both pregnant. While Nikki is awaiting her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev‘s first child, Brie, 36, is expecting her second with her husband, Daniel Bryan. The couple, who wed in 2014, already share their 2-year-old daughter, Birdie.

The “Bellas Podcast” cohosts both conceived their little ones in the same place, they admitted during a February episode. “This is how I got pregnant,” Nikki explained at the time. “I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]. … They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.’ … By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys.”

Brie admitted she and the Washington native, 38, conceived baby No. 2 in the same place, asking, “Should we have our babies at my house too?”

Nikki replied, “So gross. No. Sick.”