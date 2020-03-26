Baring it all! Nikki Bella showed off her pregnancy progress in a nude Instagram selfie.

“21 weeks tomorrow,” the Total Bellas star, 36, wrote on her Wednesday, March 25, Instagram Story.

In the social media upload, the “Bellas Podcast” cohost stood in her bathroom, covering her chest with one arm and giving a side view of her baby bump.

The reality star announced in January that she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting baby No. 1. Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant with her and her husband Daniel Bryan’s second child after welcoming their daughter, Birdie, 2, in 2017.

The Incomparable authors conceived their babies in the same place, they discovered the following month.

“By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever,” Nikki revealed in a February episode of their podcast. “It was while we were staying with you guys.”

When Brie said that she and the Washington native, 38, had also conceived in their home, she joked, “Should we have our babies at my house too?”

Nikki replied, “So gross. No. Sick.”

She and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, got engaged in November 2019, sharing the news two months later. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the California native wrote via Instagram in January. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Prior to their pregnancy news, Nikki gushed that the Russian dancer is “very cute” with her niece and is “going to make an amazing father.” She clarified at the time: “Not to me, it could be to anyone.”

Nikki previously dated John Cena on and off and was very vocal about wanting to have children with the actor, 42, ahead of their July 2018 split. “John doesn’t want to have kids, so it’s taken a lot of therapy to be OK with knowing I won’t be a mom,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2018. “I’m not going to lie, there are times when I still pray that one day he’ll change his mind. But as of now, no family.”