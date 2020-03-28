A new normal. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have had to adjust to not only being pregnant, but also quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former WWE stars revealed that self-isolating while expecting has been a “tough” experience for them during a recent interview on The Talk.

“I mean, I’m lucky because we are next-door neighbors,” Brie, 36, explained to cohost Marie Osmond on Thursday, March 26, about her and her sister’s living arrangements. “We literally have zero property line, so having each other’s company and support and staying positive really helps, but it’s a time when everything is so uncertain.”

Nikki, also 36, echoed her twin sister’s sentiments, adding that the two “haven’t fought yet.”

“We are wine partners in crime in a way. We don’t drink right now, but we really enjoy each other’s company, so, we haven’t fought yet,” she dished.

Brie went on to reveal that the two have “spent a lot of time together.”

“We cook dinner most nights together. We have coffee every morning together,” she continued.

Nikki and Bella are among several celebrities who are choosing to self-quarantine in an effort to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The respiratory illness has claimed nearly 1,600 lives in the U.S., with more than 102,000 people testing positive, according to CNN.

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously told The Talk that the disease has left her and Brie feeling “terrified.”

“I know for Brie and I, we both [are] terrified,” Nikki said on March 3. “Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible.”

She added, “I remember telling Brie that I rather break my neck again than ever get the flu. Now that this is happening, I just know …. even being pregnant our [immune] systems are lower. We can catch things a lot easier. I encourage people if you are sick, stay at home.”

Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Bella is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The Total Bellas stars announced that they are both expecting and due less than two weeks apart in January.