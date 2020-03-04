Pregnant Nikki and Brie Bella Are ‘Terrified’ of Coronavirus

Protective mom mode. Nikki Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, are both expecting, and they are both worried about the coronavirus.

“I know for Brie and I, we both [are] terrified,” Nikki, 36, said during an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, March 3, alongside her sibling.

The fear of contracting the virus is real for the Total Bellas star because she has already been sick during her pregnancy.

“Even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I [have] never gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible,” Nikki, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, revealed during the show’s “Celebrity Siblings Week.”

The former WWE wrestler — who is 17 weeks pregnant — continued saying, “I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu.”

The women claim they have a higher chance of getting sick during their pregnancies since they have “lower” immune systems and “can catch things a lot easier.”

Before switching topics, Nikki urged viewers to “stay at home” if they’re sick.

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 92,700 infected worldwide with the virus, The New York Times reported. In the U.S. alone, there are now more than 100 confirmed cases of the infection, with nine people dead. There have been 3,158 deaths around the world, with all but 213 cases occurring in China.

The siblings, who announced that they were both expecting and due less than two weeks apart in January, shut down rumors last month that their growing families were planned by using IVF.

“You guys, it’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” Nikki told listeners during the February 19 episode of their podcast, “The Bellas Podcast.”

Although the duo are thrilled to be pregnant together, they noted that IVF is a “major” undertaking and one that neither sister underwent while trying to conceive.

“We did not plan on being pregnant together,” she explained. “I’m still in shock even though I’m really happy.”

Brie, who is also 36, is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, and that means she has double the things to worry about these days.

“Now, I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to do two,” Brie, who shares daughter Birdie, 2, with her husband, said during the podcast. “I got six more months to figure that s–t out.”

When it comes to their motherhood journeys, it’s “just what God wanted,” Nikki revealed at the time. “This is the way the universe worked.”

The timing does, however, make it more fun for the sisters to twin with their baby bump style and compare their growing stomachs every step of the way.

“Today I am 18 weeks,” Brie said via her Instagram Stories on February 24, while showing off her bump. “Look at this bump. Nicole, what are you?”

Her sister replied that she’s “16 and a half” weeks when Brie thought her bump looked “bigger,” Nikki quipped, “It’s not a competition.”