Practice makes perfect! Artem Chigvintsev would prefer that his pregnant fiancée, Nikki Bella, gives birth to a baby girl in June.

“I’ll give you the reason why,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, told the Total Bellas star, 36, on the Wednesday, March 18, episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “I’ve danced all my life with girls. I’ve spent probably more time having conversations with a girl than with a guy because I’ve danced for a very long time. It always required a girl. I know how to take care of that and how to be with a girl.”

The Russian dancer would feel “more comfortable” raising a daughter because he could teach her to dance, he went on to say.

“I can take her to dance classes,” Chigvintsev explained. “I would do my partner’s hair at one point. I know I can do that and take care of those things. It might sound crazy, but that’s to me the most relatable.”

He added, “Even when I’m with my guy friends, we talk about dancing or creating a show. We don’t hang out watching football. … Would I be more nervous having a boy? 100 percent.”

Nikki chimed in that she “could see” her fiancé with a little girl.

She and her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced in January that they are both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart.

Nikki has been losing her hair during her pregnancy, she revealed earlier this month on her Instagram Story. She said at the time: “I maybe need to dye my hair now. … Look at all the brown marks I’m getting on my upper lip with hormones. I kind of would get this in the summertime but now being pregnant and going hiking, even when I use sunscreen … I’m more sensitive.”

She and Chigvintsev got engaged in November 2019, sharing the news on social media two months later. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the former WWE star wrote via Instagram. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”