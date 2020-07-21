It’s a boy! Pregnant Arianny Celeste is “so happy” that she and her boyfriend, Taylor King, have a son on the way.

“He can protect his sibling, maybe even [be] a UFC fighter,” the model, 34, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I felt like I knew that he was going to be a boy. I always wanted an older brother but didn’t have one, so I’m happy.”

The Las Vegas native is “excited” to welcome her first child, as well as “a little nervous.” While her pregnancy is “flying by,” Celeste is working on her baby-to-be’s room.

“We have a nest being built and will be done within a few weeks,” the UFC star tells Us. “We are going to start moving right before he arrives so we can move in after I give birth.”

The Overhaulin‘ cohost, who is eating In-N-Out [Burger] “once a week at least,” exclusively told Us last month that she is pregnant.

“I was super tired the first trimester, which made me feel down since I’m always on the go,” Celeste said in June. “That changed by week 14 when I got my energy back. My sense of smell was superhuman but thankfully I wasn’t too sick or nauseous. I crave fruit and meat. I’m not usually a meat eater and I stick to a mostly vegan diet, but during pregnancy, I’ve given in to occasionally eating things like pizza.”

The Girlfriend Box founder told Us that she is due on September 28, adding at the time: “I am reading every book possible from what to eat, how to ‘sleep train’ and hypnobirthing. I want to be as informed as possible to have a harmonious journey with my baby. I plan on a hospital birth with my boyfriend. His energy is so calming so I feel safe, yet confident. I’m determined to focus on the wonderful/empowering experience of birthing life to my first child.”

Keep scrolling to see Celeste’s gender reveal maternity shoot, from solo shots to PDA pictures with King.

With reporting by Meagan Sargent