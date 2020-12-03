Not here for the haters. Pregnant April Love Geary clapped back after posting a nude picture showing her baby bump.

“Baby mama,” the model, 25, captioned the Wednesday, December 3, mirror selfie. The expectant star cradled her bare stomach in her bathroom in the social media upload, her hair covering her chest.

While many of the California native’s Instagram followers noted the hilarity of her youngest daughter, Lola, 21 months, smiling on her phone case, one Instagram troll commented, “Girl !! What are you doing?”

Geary, who also shares daughter Mia, 2, with her fiancé, Robin Thicke, replied, “Mowing the lawn? What does it look like I’m doing???” The hater said that the pregnant star was doing “too much,” writing, “Your body is for your husband to see not the world.”

Geary clapped back, “I don’t have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that she is pregnant with her and the Grammy winner’s third child together. (The Masked Singer judge, 43, is also the father of son Julian, 10, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.)

Geary confirmed the news the following month with a bikini bump pic during an October beach trip. “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic and I’m pregnant … again,” she captioned the Instagram post. “We love consistency.”

The two-time mom went public with her and Thicke’s relationship in March 2015. When trolls bashed Geary for having back-to-back babies with the “Blurred Lines” singer three years later, she wrote via Instagram that she didn’t “need a ring.”

Geary explained on her Instagram Story in August 2018: “Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together AFTER having the babies is the hard part. We’re in 2018. Not the 1950’s. Women don’t NEED to get married before having babies. Ya’ll need to chill.”

She and the Los Angeles native got engaged in December of that same year. “YES YES 1000x YES,” Geary wrote via Instagram at the time.