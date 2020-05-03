Baring it all! Jamie Otis reflected on her pregnancy journey just days before her and Doug Hehner’s baby boy arrives.

On Saturday, May 2, the Bachelor alum posted two nude photos to Instagram, alongside an honest caption about her pregnancy.

I promised God I wouldn’t complain about any pregnancy pains if he’d just let me keep this baby, “she began. Otis, 33, previously miscarried a son in 2016. “Monday I am 39 weeks pregnant!!! I wont complain about the waddle, the Hemerrhroids, the fatigue, and back pains – God’s kept his promise and I’m keeping mine!”

The Married at First Sight alum, who also shares daughter Henley, 2, with Hehner, 35, added that if there’s one thing she could do differently, she’d put “more effort into bonding with @babyboyhehner” throughout the pregnancy.

“I’ve held my breath from the moment the fertility specialist said I’m pregnant. I tried my best not to show my fear bc I only wanted to put positive energy out for this sweet baby boy growing in my belly,” she wrote. “With each pregnancy milestone I felt more and more confident we wouldn’t lose him, but I never felt ‘safe’ to just let all my guards down…which unfortunately prevented me from truly bonding with him.”

Despite her nerves, Otis concluded by sharing how excited she is to “smell his newborn scent” and “stare at the wonder of his tiny toes.”

The former reality star’s post comes just days after revealing the little one’s name. “Hayes Douglas Hehner is getting ALL his big sissy [Henley’s] kisses! He’s due to come any day now (5/11 is due date),” she captioned an Instagram on Thursday, April 30, featuring the toddler kissing her pregnant belly.

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 1 of Married at First Sight, announced in September 2019 that they are expecting baby No. 2. They previously welcomed Henley in August 2017.

“I really want to have at least four kids,” Otis told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019 of their future family plans. “I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so A, they had each other, and B, so I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed.”