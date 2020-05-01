The final stretch! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have chosen a name for their baby boy ahead of his birth.

“38 weeks and WE HAVE A NAME!” the pregnant Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Thursday, April 30, baby bump photo via Instagram. “Hayes Douglas Hehner is getting ALL his big sissy [Henley’s] kisses! He’s due to come any day now (5/11 is due date).”

The Married at First Sight alums were torn between Hayes and one other moniker, Otis went on to write.

“Our top two names were Hendrix and Hayes,” the Wifey 101 author explained. “I still *LOVE* Hendrix, but Hayes just kind of came out of left field mid-pregnancy and the more we talked to the baby, the more we felt like Hayes just goes with him & fits into our family. (We tried calling him several names — those two ended up being the top two names).⁣”

Hendrix was “loosely tied” to Johnathan, the name the former reality stars chose for their miscarried son, born in 2016 at 17 weeks. “I *really love* the idea of honoring our angel baby in Heaven, Johnathan Edward Hehner, but after literally months going back and forth, Doug and I decided this little boy bouncing around inside me is Hayes.”

The little one’s middle name honors “his daddy and pop pop — the two greatest men” Otis has ever met.

“I really like when names have significant meaning behind them — and to be honest — there isn’t any ‘meaning’ per se behind Hayes,” the New York native wrote. “We just love it. Do people name their kids names just because [they] love it?! Because we are!⁣”

The couple announced in September 2019 that they are expecting baby No. 2. They previously welcomed Henley in August 2017.

“I really want to have at least four kids,” Otis told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019 of their future family plans. “I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so A, they had each other, and B, so I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed.”