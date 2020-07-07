New chapter! Alyssa Salerno has “been MIA” on social media while adjusting to her and Alex Kompothecras’ new normal with their daughter, Alessi.

“I’m still in complete awe of this experience,” the hair salon owner, 26, captioned a Tuesday, July 7, throwback photo from her maternity shoot. “From being pregnant and watching my body change in ways I never thought it could to grow a little human to the day of her arrival and being in that INCREDIBLE moment meeting sweet baby A and seeing her for the first time (I still get so emotional thinking about it). You can’t even explain the feeling you get when holding your newborn child. It’s truly the greatest love I have ever known and continues to grow everyday.”

The new mom is experiencing “the greatest chapter in” her life, she went on to write, which is why she’s been off of Instagram and YouTube to “take advantage of all the sweet moments” with the 3-week-old. “Nothing compares to this and I know the best has yet to come,” Salerno added.

In the social media upload, the then-pregnant reality covered her chest with both hands, leaving her bare baby bump on full display.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that she and Kompothecras, 25, had welcomed Alessi. The news came six months after their pregnancy announcement.

“I was definitely in shock, totally freaked out [when I found out I was expecting],” the Meraki Wild owner said during a March YouTube video. “Looking at the test, it’s real s–t. You kind of sit there and think of everything at once, and it scares you.”

She added at the time: “My biggest [craving] has been Lucky Charms. When I tell you, I have never in my life liked Lucky Charms. I always liked Cap’n Crunch or Froot Loops.”

Last month, Salernos’ boyfriend was fired from Siesta Key after his past racially charged comments came too light. “We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” MTV told Us in a statement in June. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”