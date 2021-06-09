A heartbreaking announcement. Odette Annable revealed that she and her husband, Dave Annable, experienced another pregnancy loss.

The actress, 36, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, June 8, what would have been her due date. “NOT A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT. The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated,” she captioned two black-and-white throwback photos of her cradling bump. In the second snap, Dave, 41, planted a kiss on his wife’s belly.

“After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly,” Odette continued. “I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.”

The House alum noted that what her fans see of her life on social media “isn’t always what’s going on in real life.” While she tries to give her followers an “authentic” snapshot of her world, what ends up on her page “consists mostly of a highlight reel” with more of a positive perspective.

“But this is real and this is part of life. The really hard stuff that you never think or want to come your way. I miss feeling this sweet baby grow but I also know that it was a gift carrying our baby and a privilege for even the short time we spent together,” the You Again actress added. “It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it. I have found that there are always silver linings in the hard things if you look closely.”

As she continued to bare her soul, she noted that her husband, whom she wed in 2010, and their 5-year-old daughter, Charlie, helped her get back on her feet after the difficult loss.

“This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well. It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is,” she concluded. “What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel 👼🏼.”

This isn’t the only challenge the actors have faced recently. In October 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had “come to the mutual decision” to go their separate ways. The following January, Odette admitted she was having a “rough time” coping with her split.

“I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years. They were the best of times and the worst of times,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

However, in August 2020, the pair announced that they had reconciled by sharing a PDA pic on social media and teasing, “It ain’t all bad news.”