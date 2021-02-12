Dave Annable and Odette Annable’s 5-year-old daughter, Charlie, is healing in the hospital after breaking her arm on Friday, February 12.

“I remember someone once saying to Odie and I right before we were about to have Charlie that we are about to experience at least 30 percent more on either side of the emotions scale when you have a child. Turns out 30 percent is closer to 80 percent,” the actor, 41, captioned an Instagram selfie. “Experienced quite a bit of both yesterday. I know this thing can function as a ‘journal’ as well. In that case, Charlie Mae and Mommy, the strength both of you showed yesterday is unmatched. Patient and mommy are doing great.”

The New York native wrote that he, “on the other hand, could use a scotch, some hair dye and another adult diaper.” Dave concluded, “Remember that scene in Indiana Jones when he ‘drank from the wrong cup’ and aged in seconds? Hold my beer.”

In the social media upload, he and the actress, 35, wore face masks while posing beside their little one’s hospital bed. Charlie smiled with her arm elevated on a pillow. Dave shared X-rays of her injury as well.

“Ugh so scary!!” 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell commented. “Sending so much love to sweet Charlie.”

The couple welcomed their daughter in September 2015 and announced four years later that they were calling it quits. “It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” the pair told Us Weekly in an October 2019 statement. “Our daughter is our primary concern, and we remain committed to coparenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Three months later, the Los Angeles native wrote via Instagram that she was having a “rough time” with their breakup. “I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years,” she wrote. “They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me. I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

Dave and Odette reconciled in August 2020. They announced their reunion via Instagram with a PDA pic. “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” they captioned their matching posts.

The House alum called her husband a “silver fox” while celebrating his birthday in September 2020, as well as “the best dad and husband a gal could ask for and … the one who still coughs to cover up a fart.”