Sealed with a kiss! Dave Annable and Odette Annable confirmed that they are back together nine months after announcing their split.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts on Monday, August 3, to share the same photo of themselves kissing on a beach. “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” they captioned both posts.

Dave, 40, later joked in the comments section of his wife’s upload that his “post is better.”

Prior to their reconciliation, Odette, 35, admitted that she was having “a rough time” with the breakup. She wrote in a candid Instagram post in January, “I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years. They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

The former Brothers & Sisters costars told fans in October 2019 that they had called it quits on their nine-year marriage.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to coparenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Dave and Odette (née Yustman) met while playing Justin Walker and Annie Miller in the fifth and final season of the ABC drama. They got engaged in February 2010 and tied the knot in Ojai, California, eight months later. More than 200 family members and friends attended the wedding, which the bride and groom’s costar Ron Rifkin officiated. Matthew Rhys, another one of their castmates, served as Dave’s best man.

Dave and Odette announced in May 2015 that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Charlie Mae, arrived that September.