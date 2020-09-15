Cheers to another year! Odette Annable shared a loving tribute for her husband, Dave Annable, on his 41st birthday on Tuesday, September 15.

To celebrate Dave’s special day, Odette posted a series of photos of the Red Band Society alum, including a pic of him sweetly kissing their 5-year-old daughter, Charlie.

“Happy birthday to this silver fox @dave_annable,” she captioned the pics. “To the best dad and husband a gal could ask for and to the one who still coughs to cover up a fart. I love you Davey. You are my rainbow. ❤️ 🌈 🥳 .”

Odette, 35, and Dave met while playing onscreen love interests on Brothers & Sisters’ fifth and final season. They tied the knot in October 2010 and welcomed their daughter in September 2015.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that the twosome had chosen to end their marriage after nine years. “It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

A few months after the breakup, the You Again actress admitted to having a tough go of it lately. “I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years,” she wrote via Instagram on January 4. “They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

Odette added, “If any of you have been going through a rough time and have been triggered by these holidays, or even this new year… I’m here for you. I get it. Baby steps. Time will heal. But also… #whatintheactualf–k.”

Nearly six months after parting ways, Odette and Dave were quarantining together alongside their daughter. The couple were tagged in an Instagram post shared by Stacy Ellington in April, where they celebrated a “virtual Passover” with other loved ones. The day before, they hopped on a Zoom call to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Odette and Dave confirmed their reconciliation last month. The duo posted the same photo of themselves kissing on a beach, writing: “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables.”