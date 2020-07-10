Sharing her story. Pregnant Jade Roper revealed she previously suffered a miscarriage between her daughter Emerson and son Brooks’ births.

“I … had a chemical pregnancy the month before I became pregnant with Brooks,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, wrote on her Thursday, July 9, Instagram Story.

The former reality star and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, also “lost a baby when [they] first got together.” Roper wrote, “I don’t talk about them publicly very much, probably because I still always cry even though a lot of time has passed, and it always catches me off guard that there’s still so much more under the surface.”

The Colorado native first spoke about her pregnancy loss in an emotional YouTube video in February 2019. “We actually got pregnant while on [Bachelor in Paradise], and we didn’t find out until after when I was back in Kansas City visiting him,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast host explained at the time. “I just knew that I was late and something felt different.”

After taking a positive pregnancy test, the Bachelor alum made plans to move in with Tolbert, also 33, then lost the baby. “At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know really how to process it,” she said. “It was so much so fast. In a really bad way, it was almost like this relief. It wasn’t really until after I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is, and I think I really grieved that child much later.”

The former ABC personalities tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed Emerson, now 2, the following year, followed by Brooks, now 11 months, in July 2019. The pair announced in May that they are expecting a third child.

Roper’s first trimester was “so rough,” she said in a June episode of her and Carly Waddell’s podcast. “I’m just getting into [my second trimester], and I’m finally feeling some relief. I’m still sick, but it’s not even near what it was. I was so, so, so nauseous and vomiting and the fatigue and the brain fog.”