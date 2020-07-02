Bachelor baby bump! Jade Roper has been sharing pregnancy pictures since her and Tanner Tolbert’s May announcement.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN,” the Colorado native, 33, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, who already shares Emerson and Brooks, with Tolbert, 33, concluded, “We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3.”

In the social media upload, the Bachelor in Paradise alums posed with their toddlers and showed off an ultrasound photo.

The following month, the Bachelor alum opened up about her pregnancy symptoms 13 weeks in. “I’m just getting into [my second trimester], and I’m finally feeling some relief,” Roper said during a June podcast episode. “I’m still sick, but it’s not even near what it was. I was so, so, so nauseous and vomiting and the fatigue and the brain fog. It’s so rough.”

The pregnant star’s “nausea gets worse at night,” she went on to say, explaining, “It’s just been so much, but Brooks is finally sleeping through the night so bless his heart. … At least I’ve been able to go to bed when the kids go to bed and I’ve been able to get sleep, which has been huge.”

