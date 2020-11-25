Christina Perri revealed on Tuesday, November 24, that she suffered a pregnancy loss two weeks after her hospitalization.

“Last night we lost our baby girl,” the “Jar of Hearts” singer, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of her and husband Paul Costabile holding the late infant’s hand. “She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

The entertainment reporter, 33, shared the same photo on his own account, writing, “It’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all.”

Earlier this month, Perri told her Instagram followers that she was in the hospital because “nothing ever goes as plan[ned].” While she went home later that same week, Perri wrote via Instagram that she and Costabile still needed to be “cautious,” explaining, “Basically, there’s a complication with the baby’s intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital. We’re going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen. We’re just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

The singer revealed in July that she was expecting her second child together after her daughter Carmella’s birth in January 2018. “Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!!” Perri captioned Instagram photos of her 2-year-old daughter rocking a “Big-Sister-To-Be” shirt at the beach. “Our rainbow baby is coming in January.”

The Pennsylvania native debuted her baby bump the following month in a mirror selfie, writing, “Feeling extra beautiful today.”

Perri’s pregnancy announcement came six months after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage. “We were only one week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

The “A Thousand Years” singer added that she was “so sad, but not ashamed,” explaining, “I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”

While awaiting baby No. 2, Perri “cherished every moment” with her eldest child, posting pictures via Instagram with Carmella at a park and a pumpkin patch.

The little one’s parents tied the knot in December 2017 in New York. “On this day four years ago, we met,” Perri wrote via Instagram following their nuptials. “Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!”