Pregnant Christina Perri Marries Paul Costabile

Officially man and wife! Christina Perri married her fiancé Paul Costabile on Tuesday, December 12, and shared the news with fans on Instagram.

“on this day four years ago, we met. today, WE GOT MARRIED!!! 👰🏻👶🏻🤵🏻,” the “Thousand Years” singer captioned the photo of her new husband, dipping her and holding her baby bump, on Instagram.

Costabile shared the news on Twitter with a sweet message about his now-wife.

“4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room,” Costabile began. “4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I’m the protest I’ve EVER been to be able to ball the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife!!!”

He continued, “Whoa. I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support and this unforgettable year. And for our friends and fam wondering… invites to an official shindig coming soon…now I’m going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy.”

happy 30th birthday to the love of my life @paulcostabile! ❤️ A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

As previously reported, Perri, 31, announced she was pregnant with her first child on August 5 via a black-and-white Instagram photo of her niece, Tesla, touching her baby bump.

The picture read “tesla’s little cousin is coming soon” and Perri captioned the post “guess what?”

The couple announced their engagement in June. The “Jar of Hearts” crooner posted a picture of her engagement ring on June 21 with the caption “paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes!”

