Home from the hospital. After documenting her pregnancy complications, Christina Perri revealed that her baby-to-be’s health scare is “far from over.”

“There’s a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment,” the singer, 34, said on her Thursday, November 12, Instagram Story. “Basically, there’s a complication with the baby’s intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital.”

The Pennsylvania native added, “We’re going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen. We’re just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

Although Perri has a “crazy couple of months” ahead of her, she went on to say that she is thankful for her “beyond amazing” doctors.

The “Jar of Hearts” singer announced in July that she is expecting baby No. 2, six months months after suffering a miscarriage. Perri’s second child will join big sister Carmella, 2.

On Tuesday, November 10, the pregnant star said that she had been hospitalized, noting that “nothing ever goes as plan[ned].”

She explained at the time: “Baby is having an issue so I’m gonna be here until it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early. Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I’m grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do.”

Days prior to her hospitalization, Perri shared nude maternity photos with her Instagram followers. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time I’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby and my beautiful body,” she wrote.