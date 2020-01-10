Christina-Perri-Is-‘Completely-Heartbroken’-After-Suffering-Miscarriage

Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, are mourning after the singer suffered a pregnancy loss.

“Today I had a miscarriage,” the Pennsylvania native, 33, wrote via Twitter on Friday, January 10. “Baby was 11 weeks old. We are shocked & completely heartbroken. We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

The “Jar of Hearts” singer went on to write, “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you. I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today we mourn our little life lost.”

Perry and Costabile wed in December 2017 in New York City and welcomed their first child the following year.

“The greatest gift we’ve ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today,” the Beat the Clock host captioned their January 2018 Instagram reveal. “Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!”

Perri reflected on her pregnancy later on that same month in a three-part video montage. “Growing a baby was nuts!” the songwriter captioned the footage. “The best, the worst, the most challenging, for sure divine, sometimes scary, totally magical, but no doubt, unforgettable.”

Becoming a mom has changed “everything” about her music-making process, Perri told Billboard in February. “I was writing music all week, and I’m just writing for her,” she explained to the outlet at the time. “It’s just a whole new thing. I want to be an example to her. I put out a lullaby record for her, and so everything that comes next, I feel like will go through this filter of, ‘What will Carmella think?’ So I think it’s changed everything.”