Jason Kennedy Reveals Wife Lauren Scruggs Has Started IVF

Sharing their path to parenthood. Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs opened up about their IVF journey.

The E! host, 39, revealed in a Sunday, January 3, Instagram video that the Still LoLo author, 32, began the process on her own due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Well, it’s day one of our IVF journey. I’m very excited,” he said as he waited in the car with the couple’s dog. “Lo’s upstairs. Benny’s on duty. COVID — can’t go upstairs to be with her.”

Kennedy then explained the details to those who are not familiar with IVF. “If you don’t know what IVF means, it means in-vitro fertilization. It’s where they take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance,” he noted. “Could have twins, could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one.”

The entertainment journalist shared that the pair, who tied the knot in December 2014, are “committed to believing” that it is going to “be a good process, no matter what.”

Scruggs then returned with an update after her appointment. “I had a cyst, which means a follicle that didn’t release in the last period, so I have to take birth control for one month to regulate my ovaries,” she said. Kennedy then promised to give a progress report in a month.

The Florida native hinted in October 2019 that he and Scruggs were having trouble conceiving. “We’ve been trying [but] it’s not easy having a kid,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We’ve been trying different things, but … we’re not freaking out about it. It’s not something that worries us. [We’re] not overwhelmed with it. When it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. We’re kind of just taking it one day at a time. … It’s fun to try, though.”

Kennedy gushed that he loves “everything” about being married to his “best friend.” He added that they enjoy doing “simple stuff” together.

“We like to vacation a lot,” he said. “We like hotels, we like the beach, I like to play golf. She likes to watch and ride in the cart.”