Not giving up. Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are trying to have children again after their last “heartbreaking” IVF attempt didn’t work out.

“We have tons of friends that are doing IVF, and it was definitely consoling to know that they all went through the same thing we went through,” the former ’NSync member, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, March 6, while hosting National Oreo Day on behalf of Oreo Cookie Pop popcorn. “It’s just disappointing. You work so hard for this, you get pregnant and weeks later, it doesn’t stick. It’s just heartbreaking.”

The “Daily Popcast With Lance Bass” podcast host went on to explain, “But to know that some of your friends have gone through the same thing, you feel like you’re a part of this family. It just makes you feel a little more normal.”

The couple have since “reset” and are “about to go again.” Bass explained, “Hopefully in the next couple of months, we’ll have some good news. But again, it’s going to take a while to see if anything sticks.”

The Mississippi native and his artist husband, 33, previously opened up to Us in January 2019 about trying for twins via surrogate. “We’re already on donor No. 7 right now, so I think we broke a record with how many donors we’ve gone through,” Bass revealed at the time. “But it’s looking like this next one is actually going to work.”

The former pop star was hoping to welcome a boy and a girl since Turchin is a fraternal twin himself. That being said, Bass told Us at the time: “We’re being cautious.”

The Out of Sync author and Turchin tied the knot in December 2014 in Los Angeles. While the couple haven’t yet received fatherhood tips from Justin Timberlake, Bass is expecting his former band members to share “hints [about] being a better dad” as soon as they welcome children.

Bass hosted National Oreo Day featuring the Oreo Cookie Pop popcorn at Skybar at Mondrian LA on Friday, doing a live podcast recording.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe