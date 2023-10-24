Rachel Bilson opened up about “relinquishing control” while reflecting on her past pregnancy losses and the heartbreak of miscarriages.

“I’ve had miscarriages. So I’ve had losses,” Bilson, 42, revealed during the Monday, October 23, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast.

The O.C. alum explained that she “never carried” the baby long before suffering her miscarriages, noting, “They were early on.”

Related: Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues It has been a difficult road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. After in vitro fertilization didn’t work on the first try, Teigen wondered if she had done something wrong. “You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself,” Teigen explained to New York Magazine’s The Cut in April […]

Bilson discussed the hard topic with cohost Olivia Allen and their guest author Libby Weintraub. Weintraub, for her part, wrote a book, She Was Born: Words on Loss and Liberation, to share her story about experiencing a stillbirth and multiple miscarriages of her own.

During their sit down, Bilson pointed out how pivotal it is for any pregnant woman to be able to roll with the punches with their birthing process because loss is a real possibility.

“With birth, I even remember going into [it saying], ‘I’m open to whatever,’” Bilson told listeners, remembering that she “always knew I was going to go to a hospital” and would not try a home birth.

The Hart of Dixie alum said it’s important to start “relinquishing control” while in the planning stages. “You have to do a lot with kids,” she shared, adding that pregnancy is a total unknown. “What plans can you make when it’s really not up to you?”

Related: Stars Who Welcomed Children After Miscarriages Little miracles. These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Pink, who shares Willow and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, admitted in April 2019 that she has had “several” pregnancy losses, starting at age 17. “I was going to have that child,” the Grammy winner told USA Today at the […]

Despite having pregnancy struggles, Bilson welcomed her only child, daughter Briar Rose, in October 2014 with then-partner Hayden Christensen. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2017 that Bilson and Christensen, 42, called it quits after nearly 10 years together.

The exes have since worked on coparenting their 8-year-old. “It’s been going pretty well,” Bilson exclusively told Us in December 2020 of their family dynamic. “For her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful. So, all in all, it’s been good.”

Bilson, meanwhile, earned cool mom points with Briar earlier this summer when she took her little one to see Taylor Swift.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Rachel Bilson’s NSFW Sex Confessions Not holding back! Rachel Bilson hasn’t shied away from sharing some of her most candid sex confessions over the years. The O.C. actress made headlines when she was linked to Bill Hader in fall 2019, shortly before the pair made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020. Bilson and the Barry […]

“We left [the Eras Tour] early. Briar’s friend Aria danced her ass off to ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ — she was feeling it — and then just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out,” Bilson recalled during an August episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast. “Everyone around us was laughing because it was so cute. Briar wanted to stay until the end but her two friends were just done. So we left early. Briar was mad about that. She was so mad.”

Although Bilson and Briar were at odds over leaving early, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed their time together. “It was so rad. The concert was amazing. Taylor is f—king just, I just bow down,” the actress continued. “I am obsessed. … It was a really cool experience except that was Briar’s first concert and I’m like, ‘Where do you go from here?’”