Not holding back! Rachel Bilson hasn’t shied away from sharing some of her most candid sex confessions over the years.

The O.C. actress made headlines when she was linked to Bill Hader in fall 2019, shortly before the pair made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020. Bilson and the Barry actor called it quits in 2020 after less than one of dating, but the Hart of Dixie star didn’t hold back about what she missed most about her ex.

“When you and Bill broke up what did you miss the most?” Tommy Dorfman asked during an August 2022 episode of Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast. The Jumper actress jokingly replied, “His big d–k.” After breaking into laughter, she added, “We can keep that. … Ad cut, let’s move on.”

Later that month, Bilson appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and opened up about her split from the SNL alum.

“Obviously, he and I, we’re not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house,” the Take Two alum said of their breakup, which took place during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. “I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else.”

Before her whirlwind romance with Hader, Bilson dated her The O.C. costar Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006. She later moved on with Hayden Christensen, whom she dated off and on for nearly 10 years. The former couple got engaged in December 2008 but called off their wedding in August 2010 and briefly separated. The California native and the Star Wars actor got back together three months later and welcomed daughter Briar Rose in 2014. However, Bilson and Christensen called it quits for good in 2017.

During a March 2023 episode of her podcast, Bilson confessed to guest Whitney Cummings that she had not had an orgasm from intercourse until she was 38 years old.

“Isn’t that crazy?” the To Do List alum asked the comedian, who replied that she had a similar experience when she got off birth control the previous year.

The 2 Broke Girls creator went on to clarify her answer by saying, “I could do it with my hands whenever.” Bilson, for her part, agreed and said, “Of course, yeah. But not from, like, d–k inside.”

Cummings brought up the point that women have claimed that having kids helped them achieve an orgasm during sex. While the Nashville alum didn’t go into details, she did agree with the statement.

