Getting candid. Rachel Bilson dropped a major bombshell about her sex life after previously sharing NSFW details about her exes.

During the Monday, March 13, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, the actress, 41, told guest Whitney Cummings that she had her first orgasm from sex at age 38.

“Isn’t that crazy?” Bilson asked, to which Cummings, 40, revealed she had a similar experience until she got off birth control within the last year.

The comedian clarified her confession, adding, “I could do it with my hands whenever.” In response, the Hart of Dixie alum said, “Of course, yeah. But not from, like, d–k inside.”

Although Bilson didn’t go into detail, she agreed with the comedian’s statement about how other women have claimed that having kids helped them achieve an orgasm during intercourse.

The O.C. alum has not shied away from discussing her personal life on her podcast. Bilson’s dating history previously made headlines when she was linked to Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006. She later moved on with Hayden Christensen — and the pair welcomed daughter Briar Rose in 2014.

After dating on and off for nearly 10 years, Bilson and the Star Wars star, 41, called it quits in 2017.

The California native offered a glimpse at how the former couple were coparenting, exclusively telling Us Weekly in December 2020, “It’s also nice because you’re stuck in the house [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. So, for her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful. So, all in all, it’s been good.”

Bilson went on to spark romance rumors with Bill Hader in 2019. Us confirmed in June 2020 that the Last Kiss actress and the Saturday Night Live alum, 44, split after less than one year together.

Following surprising comments about missing Hader’s “big d–k” in an August 2022 podcast episode, the Jumper star addressed the intent behind the remark.

“Obviously, he and I, we’re not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that same month. “I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else.”

Bilson added: “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s–t. … There was a pandemic. Yeah, so it was a hard time.”

At the time, the Take Two alum reflected on her past approach to dating. “I think I’ve dated quite a few actors, and I do think that some of them, not all, have very self-involved tenancies,” she shared. “I think that just kind of comes along with the territory a lot of the time. I’m not saying all of them that I’ve dated have them, but it is a theme. And I don’t like it.”