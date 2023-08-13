Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper announced that she is experiencing a miscarriage. She and husband Tanner Tolbert were expecting their fourth child, a baby boy named Beau.

“I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” Roper, 36, shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 13. “It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Roper shared photos of her baby bump and noted that she is still carrying the fetus. “I’m currently experiencing what is a called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet,” she explained. “I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider.”

She continued, “I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau. ❤️.”

The couple met on season 2 of BiP, which premiered in August 2015. After hitting it off instantly, the twosome got engaged during the season finale. Four months after Tolbert popped the question, the duo tied the knot in January 2016 in Dana Point, California. The guest list was filled with plenty of big names from the ABC franchise, including Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins, Ali Fedotowsky, Andrew Firestone, Andi Dorfman, Carly Waddell and Nick Viall.

In August 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Emerson, a.k.a. Emmy. “Everyone is happy and healthy,” the duo’s rep told Us Weekly at the time.

Less than two years later, the Naturally Jade cosmetics founder shared in January 2019 that she was pregnant with another little one. Roper gave birth to a baby boy that July, but her delivery didn’t go as planned.

“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” Roper captioned an Instagram photo of her cradling son Brooks. “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not at all what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

While adjusting to life as a family of four, the Colorado native and Tolbert announced in May 2020 that their third child was on the way. Their second son, Reed, was born that November.

“Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert! 8lbs 4 oz 20.5,” Roper captioned an Instagram photo at the time, showing her baby boy sleeping on a personalized blanket. “We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home. Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes.”

They experienced other pregnancy losses while growing their family. The Colorado native first spoke about miscarriage in an emotional YouTube video in February 2019. “We actually got pregnant while on [Bachelor in Paradise], and we didn’t find out until after when I was back in Kansas City visiting him,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast host explained at the time. “I just knew that I was late and something felt different.”

After taking a positive pregnancy test, the Bachelor alum made plans to move in with Tolbert and then lost the baby. “At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know really how to process it,” she said. “It was so much so fast. In a really bad way, it was almost like this relief. It wasn’t really until after I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is, and I think I really grieved that child much later.”

The following year, Roper revealed that she suffered another loss just before welcoming their second baby.

“I … had a chemical pregnancy the month before I became pregnant with Brooks,” Roper shared via Instagram Story in July 2020.

She added, referring to both losses, “I don’t talk about them publicly very much, probably because I still always cry even though a lot of time has passed, and it always catches me off guard that there’s still so much more under the surface.”

The two hadn’t shared the news of Roper’s pregnancy prior to Sunday’s miscarriage announcement.