Sharing her story. Mandy Moore is opening up about her hard road to pregnancy, four months after announcing her baby news in September 2020.

“We did ovulation tests, all that stuff,” the This Is Us star, 36, told Romper in an interview, which was published on Wednesday, January 27, of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s efforts.

When the actress found out that there was an issue with her uterus and she possibly had endometriosis, she was “fully prepared” to have surgery. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet,” the New Hampshire native told the outlet.

The singer found out that she was pregnant just ahead of the scheduled procedure. “Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it,” the pregnant star recalled. “I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks.”

Moore added that her pregnancy feels “real” now. “The little things kind of get me,” she said. “Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday. … There’s going to be a little human that needs a pacifier.”

While Goldsmith, 35, is prepping for fatherhood by reading baby books, the mom-to-be is having conversations about raising a son. “I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man who respects women and who understands boundaries,” Moore said.

She and the Dawes frontman tied the knot in November 2018 in Los Angeles after three years of dating.

While celebrating their second anniversary, the Tangled star wrote via Instagram: “Two years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side. I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us, for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh, and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love.”

Goldsmith added with a post of his own that their marriage has “continued to get better and better” since their nuptials. “This next year is gonna be our best yet,” the California native concluded his Instagram caption in November 2020.

Keep scrolling to see Moore’s stunning maternity shoot photos.