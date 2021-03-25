The Challenge’s Melinda Stolp Suffers Pregnancy Loss: I Am ‘Devastated’

Sharing her story. Melinda Collins (née Stolp) found out at her 20-week scan that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“We found out our baby passed away about 3.5 weeks ago,” the Challenge alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 24. “Four weeks ago, I had a checkup and she had a strong heart and everything was going along fine. Over the next couple of weeks, I had started noticing I wasn’t feeling her move as much, but I kept chasing away those worries. Monday, I had my 20-week anatomy ultrasound and that’s when we found out she was gone.”

The former MTV personality added that “no woman should ever have to go through this pain,” noting that her husband, Matt Collins, was also “hurting as much as” she was.

“Yesterday, I had to deliver her,” the Real World: Austin alum continued. “I had to endure the pain of contractions and a full delivery to my precious baby girl and then not be able to take her home with us. Life is hard. Life can really suck sometimes. … We are devastated. We are suffering. I never thought that at five months, I could’ve lost my baby. But it happens. I am still reeling from the past 48 hours and honestly don’t know when I’ll be back to any sort of inkling of my normal self.”

While the former reality star has been oscillating between waves of “peace” and “bawling,” she gushed about how “lucky and fortunate” she feels to have son Camden, 16 months, at home.

“I’m trying to look for all of the good in life and focus on my son,” the Wisconsin native wrote. “Luckily, I have an amazing husband who is my rock through it all, and our friends and family have been incredible support systems.”

Her fellow Challenge alum Tori Hall commented on the social media upload: “Oh, sweet friend, my heart breaks for you. I know this pain too well, and nobody should have [to] grieve the loss of their child. I love you and I’m praying for you.”

Melinda announced last month that she was pregnant with her second child, joking that she was making both Camden and her dog, Gatsby, big brothers in August.

“We cannot wait to meet our little bundle of joy!” the former waitress captioned a February Instagram post, featuring an ultrasound, tiny pink shoes and a calendar set to August 2021.

Melinda welcomed Camden in November 2019, three years after she wed Matt. She was previously married to Real World‘s Danny Jameison from 2008 to 2010.