Baby on the way! Maria Menounos confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Keven Undergaro in summer 2023.

“So we had a lot of plans. We were going to go to Greece in the summer. We’re having to move that up because we’re having a baby,” the “Heal Squad” podcast host, 44, revealed during her Tuesday, February 7, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I had to share it here first because you guys are my family, you guys have been on the journey and I’m so grateful,” she said as she started to cry, adding that she was feeling “emotional” and “super excited.”

The road to pregnancy has been a long one for Menounos and Undergaro, 55. Menounos shared her heartbreak on Snapchat in 2016, when she learned her IVF treatment to become pregnant had been unsuccessful.

“Almost like a decade guys,” Menounos said of how long they’d been trying for a baby. “It’s been a long time. We’ve done everything — I mean, literally everything. They’ve tried to get me pregnant, that didn’t work. Kevin had a surgery, that didn’t work. He’s hung me upside down like a chicken, that didn’t work!”

The Emmy winner explained she turned to a couple of famous friends for advice. “Zoe Saldaña and Kim Kardashian have been so helpful to me in this journey and they both gave me all their advice and people,” she told hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa.

Menounos added, “And Kim especially gave me this wonderful lawyer named Andy and he found me this woman, Stephanie, who helped me find our surrogate.”

The Massachusetts native first turned to Kardashian, 43, for advice in 2018 after the Skims founder welcomed daughter Chicago via gestational surrogate in 2018. (She welcomed son Psalm the same way in 2019.)

“Miss Kim K. has connected me with all of her people,” Menounos exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018. “We are going to Greece this fall and we’re going to do another [wedding] ceremony. Once we get back, we’ll do it.”

The EveryGirl’s Guide to Life author couldn’t stop gushing after finally making her big announcement on Tuesday. “We’re just so so grateful because these people really help you bring life forward and without them we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” she said, pointing out Undergaro in the Live With Kelly and Ryan audience.

“Our surrogate and her family are literal angels,” she said. “I’m so grateful that we’re gonna have this extended family our baby will be part of, and we’re just so grateful to everybody who’s helped us along the way.”

She concluded, “This is surreal. This is wild. I can’t believe I’m telling everybody this right now.”

Undergaro and Menounos married on December 31, 2017, moments before the ball dropped in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The pair had been together for 20 years before saying “I do.” They had a second marriage ceremony in Greece in 2018.