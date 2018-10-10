Inside Maria Menounos’ Big Fat Greek Wedding

One wedding wasn’t enough for Maria Menounos. After marrying Keven Undergaro last New Year’s Eve in Times Square on a live broadcast, the Sirius XM host, 40, got the lavish nuptials of her dreams in Akovos, a small village in the mountains of Greece, where her family is from. In just under four weeks, with the help of pal Sotiris Kyranakos and her father, Costas, the journalist’s fantasy became a reality. “It was an absolute fairy tale,” gushes Menounos, who shared details and pics of the traditional Orthodox ceremony exclusively with Us Weekly. “I can’t imagine having this wedding anywhere else.”