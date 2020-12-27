Michelle Branch revealed on Saturday, December 26, that she and husband Patrick Carney have suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet,'” the “Everywhere” singer, 37, captioned a series of photos on Instagram showing her with her husband and their son, 2-year-old Rhys, as well as her teenage daughter, Owen, and her sister. “December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf–ker!).”

“But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress,” she continued. “We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx”

The Arizona native and the Black Keys drummer, 40, married in a romantic ceremony at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019, eight months after welcoming Rhys.

The couple met in 2015 while working on Branch’s Hopeless Romantic album and started dating shortly afterward. He proposed on her birthday in January 2017 and she and her daughter moved into Carney’s home in Nashville.

In an interview with Billboard two months after they got engaged, the Grammy winner spoke about her love, saying her album “wouldn’t have seen the light of day had he not been involved.”

“Pat has said, ‘I remember seeing you on MTV in the early 2000s and thinking you were really cute,'” she recalled. “It’s like, why couldn’t we have just met each other in our twenties? We would have saved so much heartache!”

Branch was previously married to bass player Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2015, and the exes share daughter Owen, 15.