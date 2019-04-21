Something to sing about! Michelle Branch married The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney in a romantic ceremony at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans on Saturday, April 20.

“Can confirm,” the 35-year-old “Everywhere” songstress captioned an Instagram picture that showed an alert with the news of her nuptials, tagging her new husband in the post as well.

Branch and Carney, 39, looked over the moon in pictures posted on social media by wedding guests. The “All You Wanted” singer stunned in a white semi-off-the-shoulder Temperley London gown and carried a massive green bouquet while the groom looked handsome in a classic black tux as they walked down the aisle hand in hand after being pronounced husband and wife.

In one video posted by a guest, Branch — with her brown locks worn in beachy waves — walked into the ceremony with a rendition of Elvis Presley’s “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” playing in the background. Her beau stood at the end of the aisle, waiting with a large grin on his face as the Arizona native was surrounded by greenery, candles and loved ones as she walked into the Marigny Opera House.

The newlyweds met in 2015 while working on Branch’s Hopeless Romantic album and started dating shortly afterward. Carney popped the question to Branch on her birthday in July 2017.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet,” Branch gushed alongside a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.

Branch and Carney welcomed their first child together in August 2018. “Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney,” the doting mom captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Born August 28th, 2018 at 11:48pm. 8 lbs 13oz 20 inches.”

Prior to her relationship with Carney, Branch was married to Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2015, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Owen. Carney, for his part, was previously married to Denise Grollmus from 2007 to 2009 and Emily Ward from 2012 to 2016.

